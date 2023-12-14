Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

NYSE TMO opened at $518.54 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

