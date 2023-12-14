Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.90. 151,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

