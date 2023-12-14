Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after purchasing an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

