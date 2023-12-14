Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.33. 274,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.03 and its 200-day moving average is $251.97. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $280.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

