CGC Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

