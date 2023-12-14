Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

