Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $129.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.1% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $432.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

