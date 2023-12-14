Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

