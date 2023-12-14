Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 243 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

BLK stock traded up $23.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $797.03. 101,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,818. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $798.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

