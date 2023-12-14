Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.38. 715,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,294. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

