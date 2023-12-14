Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

NUE stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.75. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

