Community Bank of Raymore Buys 100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NUE opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.