Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $466.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

