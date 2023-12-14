Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

