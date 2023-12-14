Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.