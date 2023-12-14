Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

AMD opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

