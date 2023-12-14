Invictus Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $300.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average of $275.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.