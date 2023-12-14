Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

