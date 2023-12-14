Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 26,531 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $155,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.