Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 605.5% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $202,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.68, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

