IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

