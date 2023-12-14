Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,993 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,575. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

