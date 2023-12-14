Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $277,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

GD opened at $255.94 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.27.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

