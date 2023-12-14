Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

