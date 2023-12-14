M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 281.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 84.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

