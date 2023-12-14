CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.3 %

CVS stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

