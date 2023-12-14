Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cornerstone Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cornerstone Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 16.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $308.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

