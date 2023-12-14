Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.22. 639,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,623. The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

