Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.40.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $642.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

