Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 267,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
