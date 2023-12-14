Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,428 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDAFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.