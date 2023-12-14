Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,428 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

