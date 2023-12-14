Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 3,703 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

