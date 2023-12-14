Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,721 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $129,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.31. 50,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

