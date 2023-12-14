Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.