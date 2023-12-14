Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 1,949,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,883,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

