Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 20,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 161,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,499. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

