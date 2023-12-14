Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MET opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.99.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

