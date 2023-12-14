MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

