IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 86,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

