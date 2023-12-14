Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,289. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

