4,022 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.