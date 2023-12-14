4,022 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
