Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. 862,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,938. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

