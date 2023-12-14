Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

DFS opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

