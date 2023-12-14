Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $11.12 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after buying an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

