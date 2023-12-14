Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.88. 498,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,125. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $230.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.78.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,787. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.