Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $404.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

