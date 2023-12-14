Park National Corp OH Sells 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $642.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

