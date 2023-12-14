Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $267.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.72.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

