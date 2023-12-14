Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

