Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 325.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

